Prince Andrew ‘regrets' not getting Queen signature ‘while she was alive'

Prince Andrew deeply regrets not being alert enough to get a final favour from Queen Elizabeth II.



The Duke of York, who has been stripped of his military titles and Royal patronages due to his association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, ponders upon not having a property on his name.

Expert Richard Kay tells the Mail: “Andrew is not by nature introspective but one regret, say friends – and it's an issue which goes to the heart of his predicament – is that he failed to secure a property in his own name (where he would have been untouchable) while the Queen was alive.”

This comes as King Charles has taken his younger brother, Andrew’s tax payer funded security, amid tensions that the Duke would have to leave his abode at the Royal Lodge.

The insider told The Sun: “Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away? They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them.”