Meghan Markle uses ‘fear' to control her staff members, reveals insider

Meghan Markle abrasive behaviour with her staff in the UK is laid bare.



The Duchess of Sussex, who eventually quit her position as a senior royal family member back in 2020, was accused of bullying her staff and driving them by fear.

In book ‘Battle of Brothers,’ royal author Robert Lacey revealed that 'Meghan governed by fear' and when approached for her problematic attitude, she would respond, "It's not my job to coddle people.

One of the courtiers told Lacey: "I overheard a conversation between Harry and one of his top aides. Harry was screaming down the phone. Team Sussex was a really toxic environment."

The source said: "All he does is spend time looking back. If only he could wrench his neck around and look forwards.

This comes amid claims that Harry misses his old life in England and feels dull in the Us.

A source said: "He has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates, in an environment where your friendships are not like the ones you forged as a young man. He used to love a night out in the pub and hanging out in the country with friends. Maybe he has grown into a different person, but do I think he'd really suit the Californian lifestyle? No. Now we've seen it all play out, what has that left him with? On the surface, an enviable lifestyle — but for the Harry I know, I can't imagine that gilded exile in California is where he wanted to end up."