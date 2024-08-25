 
Meghan Markle ‘embarrassed' as Colombia could ‘spend money better'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are perplexed after their Colombia tour

Web Desk
August 25, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ashamed of the backlash they have received after their recent tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are back from their Colombia trip, are perplexed over public reaction on their excursion.

A source told OK!: “They’ve been left embarrassed by this latest backlash, especially as they faced similar comments when they went to Nigeria. They want to help raise awareness to the issues some of these countries face and they know their profile can highlight that. They also know that these trips help elevate their status in Hollywood and in turn help their brand. They don’t want to stop doing them but are unsure of what to do next to win everyone over again.”

This comes as Colombian official Andres Escobar claims the government has spent immense money to welcome Harry and Meghan.

“There are many, many Colombians who are hungry and have a lack of basic needs,” he claimed.

“They invested this money because the Vice President wanted to meet two high profile public figures and brush aside criticism and problems that we have here. We are in an economic crisis and eight billion pesos have been spent for the visit of Harry and Meghan, Colombian military planes and helicopters have been used and the money could have been better spent,” he noted.

