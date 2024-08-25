 
Marvel old villain returns for new 'Vision' show

Ultron makes a comeback in a new show on 'Vision'

August 25, 2024

Ultron is a known villain of the MCU, and James Spader, who helmed the character, is reprising his role for the upcoming series based on Vision.

Though the series is, as of now, untitled, reports say the story will pick up from the events of WandaVision.

Terry Matalas, who was known for Star Trek: Picard, was tapped to head the show.

The show, meanwhile, for the time being, is called Vision Quest, though, as the THR report stressed, it was not an official title.

Further, the series will go to the floor in early 2025 in England, which will mark the show as the third instalment in a trilogy that was started by WandaVisiona and will end with Agatha All Along.

In other news, Marvel has slammed the creator of X-Men '97, Beau DeMayo, after he claimed the studio took away his credits from season two after his social media post.

Despite his strong protest online, MCU released a statement to the outlet stating “Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation."

“Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately, and he has no further affiliation with Marvel," the spokesperson noted.

