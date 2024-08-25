 
David Beckham follows wife Victoria's fashion choices

David Beckham's wife Victoria is a known fashion designer

August 25, 2024

Victoria Beckham appears to play a key role in David's fashion choices after he acknowledged this in public.

In his post on Instagram, the ex-footballer said he was in attire during the gym that was at odds with what his fashion designer wife believed to be a fashionable outfit.

The photo saw the 49-year-old baring skin while slipping into light blue shorts with a bright orange top.

"My wife said my orange vest was [too] bright so I took it off," he captioned. "Judging my workout clothes @victoriabeckham you know u love it really."

On social media, the pair often shows the bond they share and also their playful sides. One such instance was in August, when the legendary soccer player pulled his better half's leg about the cons of having a fashion designer as a wife.

“Annoyingly elegant," he penned on a picture of the 50-year-old in which she was reading a book while wearing a black sundress.

