Lana Del Rey loses audience mid show after just four tracks

Lana Del Rey suffered heavily at a recent show over multiple issues.

The audience was already disgruntled as the Summertime Sadness songstress, 39, was 15 minutes late to the stage, Daily Mail reported.

As she opened her set with her 2019 album Norman F****** Rockwell, and performed a couple of songs like Arcadia, Without You, and West Coast, the crowd asked her to sing louder as techno music from another stage intercepted with hers.

"She looked amazing and the set was castle themed but unfortunately it was so quiet we could barely hear and the base from the other stage drowned her out," a source told the outlet.

"She asked at one point, 'Can you hear me over that techno?' The crowd was chanting, 'turn it up' and a lot left by four songs in," the insider recalled.

After just four tracks, some fans walked out on her as the crowd also reportedly found her set 'depressing' besides other hiccups.

"She went onto lie down on the stage for a song or two and no one could see her and most of her songs were depressing and not right for the festival vibe," added the source.

As per the insider, the crowd was easily made to wait for more than one hour before her set.

"The crowd were really looking forward to seeing her and waited for her set for over an hour but she needed to sing something more upbeat as the crowd were unfortunately not vibing."