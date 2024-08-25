Meghan Markle leaves King Charles super excited with big decision about Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle has seemingly left her father-in-law King Charles super excited with her major decision about kids Archie and Lilibet.



King Charles is reportedly 'desperate' to see Archie and Lilibet amid cancer treatment.

"I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending olive branch to Meghan and Harry,” a source close to the Royal Family told Page Six recently.

The California-based royal couple has made few trips back to the UK following their departure from Royal duties in 2020, with their children visiting only once during the Platinum Jubilee.

Now, a royal expert has claimed that Meghan has agreed to return to UK with her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with a ‘major condition for Prince Harry.

Speaking to the Mirror, Tom Quinn said, "Meghan has said she’s only prepared to return to England if she and Harry have a place of their own and the security they both feel is essential."

Meghan Markle’s decision would have left King Charles super excited as the monarch will be able to see Archie and Lilibet close to him.

It would be easier for King Charles to meet his grandchildren and spend quality time with them.

