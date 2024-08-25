 
Stephen Baldwin welcomes grandchild amid Hailey Bieber's recent remarks

Hailey Bieber's dad Stephen Baldwin celebrates the arrival of grandchild Jack Blues Bieber

August 25, 2024

Stephen Baldwin celebrated the arrival of his daughter Hailey Bieber's first child with husband Justin Bieber.

Hailey and Justin announced the arrival of their son Jack Blues Bieber on Friday in an Instagram post.

On Saturday, Stephen took to X (former Twitter), expressing his joy by reposting a message from Justin's mother Pattie Mallette, who was thrilled to become a grandmother.

"CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!" Pattie wrote in her message, which Stephen reposted with "Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."

This message from Stephen comes after Hailey's recent comments about being distant from her family.

In an interview with W Magazine, Hailey, 27, opened up about about not being close to her family as she used to be.

"I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life.. Because I feel like I'm very independent," she said.

The new mom explained, "I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family. But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories."

