Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release big joint statement after Colombia tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have issued a major joint statement following their four-day Colombia tour.



The royal couple shared their statement on Archewell Foundation’s website.

The statement reads, “We were deeply moved by the progress and passion demonstrated in Colombia as we continue, through The Archewell Foundation, to advance our mission to create positive change around the world.”

They further said, “The Afro-Descendant Women and Power: Voice of Equity panel, featuring the Duchess of Sussex, was a powerful platform for highlighting the remarkable work of The Parents’ Network and The Welcome Project. By shining a spotlight on these organizations, we aim to amplify their efforts in supporting marginalized communities and fostering inclusivity.”

“Our visit with young people in Cali further reinforced our commitment to empowering vulnerable youth. Through the transformative power of arts and dance, we witnessed firsthand how creative expression can aid in healing and help young people forge brighter futures. The joy and resilience of these students were truly inspiring,” Archie and Lilibet parents went on saying.

They added the energizing drum circle at Escuela Tambores de Cabildo in Cartagena continued our focus on youth empowerment.

Additionally, insight session and responsible technology summit brought together thought leaders and innovators to explore the intersection of technology and social impact.

“These discussions are crucial as we work towards harnessing technology responsibly to benefit communities and drive positive change.”



Meghan and Harry concluded with a note of thanks, saying: “Thank you to everyone involved for your dedication and passion. Together, we are making strides toward a more equitable and compassionate world.”