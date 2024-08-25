‘Love Island’ stars Tanya Manhenga, Shaq Muhammad's romance is over

Love Island stars Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad have called it quits after a year of dating.

On Saturday, the former couple took to their Instagram handle to announce their breakup.

Manhenga wrote, “Hi guys, Just want to say unfortunately me and Shaq are no longer together and have parted ways.”

“We wish each other the best and can't thank you enough for loving us together until now! Thank you,” she added.

On the other side, Muhammad penned, “Hi guys, just want to say unfortunately me and Tanya are no longer together and have parted ways.”

“We wish each other the best and can’t thank you enough for loving us together until now,” he added.

For those unversed, Manhenga and Muhammad first ignited breakup rumors in July 2024 when they unfollowed each other on Instagram.