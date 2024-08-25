Lilibet, Archie suffer major blow in UK amid Meghan Markle, Harry's feud with royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have received a disappointing news related to their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet ties with cousins from Britain.



According to reports, Archie and Lilibet have suffered major blow in UK amid their parents growing rift with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The GB News has reported that Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa Middleton's children have "fostered a closer relationship" with George, Charlotte and Louis” amid Archie and Lilibet's absence.

Pippa and James Matthews have moved their family of five to the Berkshire countryside, near both Kate and their mother, Carole Middleton.

Speaking to the GB News, Liam Gretton, a bespoke estate agent, talked about Pippa’s move, and how it impacted both her and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He said, “It's clear that family unity is important in today’s digital world, whether you're related to the Royal Family or not.

“Proximity allows for more frequent interactions, which naturally strengthens family bonds.”

The expert went on saying, “Being closer enables Pippa and the Princess of Wales to support each other more readily, fostering a closer relationship not just between them, but also among their children.

“This move likely enhances their ability to maintain a supportive family network, which is a valuable aspect of any family relationship.”

However, Kate and William’s kids apparently haven't had the chance to bond with Archie and Lilibet.

As Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet live in California with their parents, there have been few opportunities for the children to bond.

Royal expert Phil Dampier recently told Fabulous, "It’s so sad that the Wales’ kids basically know very little about their cousins across the pond and are never likely to be close to them.

"It’s not thought that George, Charlotte and Louis have ever met Archie and Lilibet."