Jenna Ortega reveals 'terrifying' reason she 'hates AI' and deleted Twitter

Jenna Ortega recently made a shocking revelation regarding the deletion of her Twitter account.

The 21-year-old shared that she was 14, she was sent AI-generated DMs of herself which were p****graphic in nature.

"I hate AI. "I mean, here's the thing: AI could be used for incredible things. Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It's terrifying. It's corrupt. It's wrong," she shared in a conversation with the New York Times.

The Wednesday star added that "an unsolicited photo of a man's genitals, and that was just the beginning of what was to come", was unfortunately witnessed by her when she opened her DM for the first time at the age of 12.

"I used to have that Twitter account and I was told that, 'Oh, you got to do it, you got to build your image.' I ended up deleting it about two, three years ago because the influx after the show had come out - these absurd images and photos, and I already was in a confused state that I just deleted it. One day I just woke up, and I thought, 'Oh, I don't need this anymore.' So I dropped it," she said.