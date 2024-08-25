Jake Paul draws comparison of MrBeast and Cr7 being on YouTube

Jake Paul believes that Cristiano Ronaldo can't catch up to MrBeast’s “astronomical” reach despite the fact that the footballer has probably broken the record for most subscribers in 90 minutes on YouTube.

MrBeast currently has the greatest amount of subscribers - over 300 million - on the video streaming platform, which makes Jake think that his influence is apparently out of this world, as per TMZ.

"Kudos to him. Hopefully he drops some awesome videos and I think it's dope that he's on the platform," Jake said about Ronaldo despite his thoughts.

Jake himself has about 20 million subscribers, while the 39-year-old sports star has pushed an impressive figure of around 39 million; he has also surpassed MrBeast in terms of followers on Instagram, having garnered about 637 million of them.

However, the 27-year-old is still firm of the view that Ronaldo’s figure will eventually experience stagnancy.

At this point in time, MrBeast has also found himself amidst numerous controversies that rose after a former employee - who goes by the name DogPack404 on YouTube - made concerning allegations against the YouTube giant on the same platform through two videos that have amassed tens of millions of views; he has also promised to drop a third part soon.