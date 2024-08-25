Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes face troubles in their relationship: 'honeymoon period is over'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are pointing fingers at each other as they struggle to revive their TV careers.

The former anchors, who shocked the world with their extramarital affair two years ago, are dismayed after discovering their relationship was built on lust rather than love.

"The honeymoon period is definitely over between them," an insider revealed to In Touch Weekly.

"They spend more time fighting than anything else!" the source confirmed. "They bicker a lot more and the days of them not being able to keep their hands off each other are long gone."

“The bloom is off the rose and all they see in each other is the person that likely caused their downfall,” the insider added.



After the news of the two’s affair broke, former Good Morning America hosts lost their jobs amidst a public backlash.

Recently, Robach and Holmes have launched a podcast Amy & T.J. in an attempt to revive their careers.