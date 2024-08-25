 
Justin Bieber's father celebrates arrival of son's first child

Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child on August 23

August 25, 2024

Justin Bieber’s father celebrates arrival of son's first child

Justin Bieber’s father, Jeremy, celebrated the birth of his son Justin’s first baby with his model wife, Hailey.

The grandfather took to his X account to express his excitement over his son's new role.

"Papa,” he wrote in a brief post.

For those unversed, Justin and Hailey recently welcomed their first child on Friday, August 23, after five years of marriage.

The 30-year-old hitmaker unveiled the joyful news on his Instagram handle by sharing a sweet photo of the newborn’s tiny foot.

“WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin captioned the post.

Meanwhile, the singer’s mother, Pattie Mallette, also showed her love for her grandchild, calling the baby’s birth a “miracle.”

On May 24, Justin and Hailey revealed they were expanding their family.

