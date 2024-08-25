Prince Archie's birth forced Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to quit royal life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s last straw that inspired exit from The Firm

A royal biographer has revealed what became the last straw for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their stay with the Royal Family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California.

Now, expert Anna Pasternak says signs of a rift between the couple and the other royals were always there, but one particular event became the catalyst for their departure.

In the programme Meghan and Harry: The Rise and Fall, Anna claimed that the scrutiny surrounding the birth of their son Prince Archie in May 2019 was the tipping point for their exit.

Sharing her analysis on the show, she said: "I think that started to sour things (lack of privacy after Archie's birth) and then of course it's easy to add the moniker that they're entitled, they're going to do it their way, they're difficult, they're not playing the royal game."

"I think there was definitely the sense that the pressure is building, cracks were starting to show and that there was a friction," she added, per The Mirror.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell also shared his thoughts on what made Harry and Meghan leave the Royal Family.

Highlighting the couple’s behavior after the birth of Archie, he argued: "Why didn't they want to show the world their joy? They're retreating, they're pulling back. That's when I thought it was going wrong.”