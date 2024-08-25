 
Love Island USA's Daia McGhee reveals what puts her off about Ariana Madix

'Love Island' cast member Daia McGhee shares her thoughts on Ariana Madix's hosting skills

August 25, 2024

Love Island USA's Daia McGhee is not a fan of Ariana Madix’s hosting.

Taking to TikTok, McGhee recently voiced her disapproval of Madrix's handling of the show's season 6 reunion in a live video.

It all began with Madix, a Vanderpump Rules star, asking the Islanders who they thought took a backseat in a controversial elimination decision.

When no one answered, she redirected the conversation towards her own reality TV experience, asserting that hers was 'way worse.'

Sharing her two cents on the reunion episode that aired on August 19, McGhee said on her socials that it wasn't Madix's place to claim that she had it worse.

"Respectfully, as a host, you don’t say your experience was way worse. It’s your job to be the mediator," the Islander said live on TikTok.

She added, "As a host, it’s your job to ask the questions people actually want to see."

McGhee was also absent from Madix's Broadway performance in Chicago after the reunion. 

