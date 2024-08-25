 
Kevin Costner predicts future of 'Yellowstone' season 5

Kevin Costner announced his exit from the series in June

August 25, 2024

Kevin Costner predicts future of Yellowstone season 5
Kevin Costner predicts future of 'Yellowstone' season 5

Kevin Costner, who recently announced his exit from the fifth season of Yellowstone, has made a shocking revelation about the upcoming season.

The 69-year-old star believes that the new season of the hit series will “fall flat” without him.

An insider spilled to Life & Style magazine, “It would give him a lot of quiet satisfaction seeing those guys fall flat on their faces for even attempting to breathe fresh life into the show he sees very much as his baby — not theirs.”

For those unversed, Costner recently announced his departure from the Yellowstone franchise amid his tense relationship with the series' producer, Taylor Sheridan.

“At the end of the day, Kevin thinks the Yellowstone bosses are running around like delusional headless chickens,” revealed an insider.

“His bottom line, however egotistical it may sound, is that without his genius — even on a consulting level — it’s not going to work,” the confidant told the publication.

