James Gunn teases 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actors joining DCU

James Gunn directed all three of Chris Pratt's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies

James Gunn has broken his silence on MCU actors joining his and Peter Safran’s DC Universe.

The filmmaker responded to a fan query on Threads and teased some Guardians of the Galaxy stars joining the DC universe.

This comes amid rumors of Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff appearing in DC movies have been swirling.

“If you had the chance to cast any of the GOTG stars in the DC Universe, who would you cast them as?” a fan asked on Threads.

“Well that would be a spoiler wouldn’t it?” James responded.

James directed Chris Pratt in all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, hence their close bond. Chris even visited him on the set of Superman: Legacy in June.

The Marvel star was asked at the time if he’d be willing to join the DCU. He said: “Yes, of course.”

“If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it. Of course I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully there’s a chance that can come back,” he continued.

I just feel so blessed to be able to do any of it, to be considered for any of it. If it’s right and the fans would love it, I’d be more than happy to do it,” he said, gushing over the prospect.

He declared that “there’s always a chance” he could make the switch from MCU to DCU.

“I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide. I’m not exactly sure. I’m truly not sure,” he confessed.

Meanwhile, Pom also revealed that he had talks with the director about starring in a DC movie in June.

“I just want to keep working with James, so we’re going to keep trying to find ways to do that. Yes, we’ve been talking about one specific character, but I can’t talk about that right now,” he shared.

Chris Pratt and Pom Klementieff played Peter Quill and Mantis in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movie trilogy.