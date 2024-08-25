Kylie Jenner turns 'homebody' for Timothee Chalamet: Source

Kylie Jenner has reportedly become detached from her social circle as she spends most of her time with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

Sources have described the beauty mogul as "homebody" according to DailyMail.com.

They stated, "Kylie is turning into her brother Rob – she is choosing to be a homebody for the most part."

"For Kylie, it is her family, her kids and then obviously she is all in on hanging out with Timothee," an insider added.

Since starting her relationship with Timothee in April 2023, Kylie has reportedly pulled back from her wider network of friends.

"Time for going out and doing the Hollywood friendship thing is long past her. She is 27 going on 70. What suits her now is being out there when she needs to be, not because she wants to be. She is so busy with her relationship and being a mom and a businesswoman," insider continued.

Another source noted that only her best friend, Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou, has remained close.

"Kylie has become incredibly detached and pretty much only has one close girlfriend right now - Stassie, She is her ride or die and the two of them confide in each other for everything," the source said.

This shift in Kylie's social life was highlighted during her recent 27th birthday celebration, where she was reportedly accompanied by Timothee, Stassie, and a few selected friends only.