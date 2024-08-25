 
Geo News

Kylie Jenner turns 'homebody' for Timothee Chalamet: Source

Kylie Jenner's social circle has shrunk, as seen on her 27th birthday

By
Web Desk
|

August 25, 2024

Kylie Jenner turns homebody for Timothee Chalamet: Source
Kylie Jenner turns 'homebody' for Timothee Chalamet: Source

Kylie Jenner has reportedly become detached from her social circle as she spends most of her time with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

Sources have described the beauty mogul as "homebody" according to DailyMail.com.

They stated, "Kylie is turning into her brother Rob – she is choosing to be a homebody for the most part."

"For Kylie, it is her family, her kids and then obviously she is all in on hanging out with Timothee," an insider added.

Since starting her relationship with Timothee in April 2023, Kylie has reportedly pulled back from her wider network of friends.

"Time for going out and doing the Hollywood friendship thing is long past her. She is 27 going on 70. What suits her now is being out there when she needs to be, not because she wants to be. She is so busy with her relationship and being a mom and a businesswoman," insider continued.

Another source noted that only her best friend, Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou, has remained close.

"Kylie has become incredibly detached and pretty much only has one close girlfriend right now - Stassie, She is her ride or die and the two of them confide in each other for everything," the source said.

This shift in Kylie's social life was highlighted during her recent 27th birthday celebration, where she was reportedly accompanied by Timothee, Stassie, and a few selected friends only.

Lana Del Rey receives ‘apology' as her show suffers multiple turmoils
Lana Del Rey receives ‘apology' as her show suffers multiple turmoils
James Gunn teases 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actors joining DCU
James Gunn teases 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actors joining DCU
Lainey Wilson still finds 'Rolling Stones' collaboration a shocker
Lainey Wilson still finds 'Rolling Stones' collaboration a shocker
Kevin Costner predicts future of 'Yellowstone' season 5
Kevin Costner predicts future of 'Yellowstone' season 5
Love Island USA's Daia McGhee reveals what puts her off about Ariana Madix
Love Island USA's Daia McGhee reveals what puts her off about Ariana Madix
Porsha Williams pays heartfelt homage to late cousin Londie Favours: 'Rest well'
Porsha Williams pays heartfelt homage to late cousin Londie Favours: 'Rest well'
Oasis reunites after 16 year feud between Noel & Liam Gallagher
Oasis reunites after 16 year feud between Noel & Liam Gallagher
Melissa Gorga reveals what she will do if asked to leave 'RHONJ'
Melissa Gorga reveals what she will do if asked to leave 'RHONJ'