Zoe Kravitz gets candid about 'Big Little Lies' season 3

Zoe Kravitz has revealed that she knows “nothing” about season 3 of the Big Little Lies but she is “excited to do it.”

Speaking to People magazine, the 35-year-old actress, who stars as Bonnie Carlson in the HBO series, said she is “waiting by the phone” for the Big Little Lies upcoming season script to “be done.”

“I'm waiting to see, like everybody else, the third season that's happening ... waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done,” said Zoe.



For those unversed, Zoe is currently busy promoting her directorial debut, Blink Twice.

Her Big Little Lies costars, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon, attended the Blink Twice premiere in Los Angeles on August 8, showing their support for the actress.

“They’re so cool,” Zoe said of Laura and Reese. “Everybody’s busy and working, and they have families, and all of that, and so I think … they don’t just talk the talk.”

“They really show up like that, both publicly and privately,” she added.