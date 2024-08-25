 
Geo News

Zoe Kravitz gets candid about 'Big Little Lies' season 3

Zoe Kravitz reveals she knows as much about 'Big Little Lies' season 3 as fans do

By
Web Desk
|

August 25, 2024

Zoe Kravitz gets candid about Big Little Lies season 3
Zoe Kravitz gets candid about 'Big Little Lies' season 3

Zoe Kravitz has revealed that she knows “nothing” about season 3 of the Big Little Lies but she is “excited to do it.”

Speaking to People magazine, the 35-year-old actress, who stars as Bonnie Carlson in the HBO series, said she is “waiting by the phone” for the Big Little Lies upcoming season script to “be done.” 

“I'm waiting to see, like everybody else, the third season that's happening ... waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done,” said Zoe.

For those unversed, Zoe is currently busy promoting her directorial debut, Blink Twice.

Her Big Little Lies costars, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon, attended the Blink Twice premiere in Los Angeles on August 8, showing their support for the actress.

“They’re so cool,” Zoe said of Laura and Reese. “Everybody’s busy and working, and they have families, and all of that, and so I think … they don’t just talk the talk.”

“They really show up like that, both publicly and privately,” she added.

Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for their children face delays video
Prince William, Kate Middleton's plans for their children face delays
Prince Archie's birth forced Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to quit royal life video
Prince Archie's birth forced Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to quit royal life
Prince William makes ultimate compromise for King Charles video
Prince William makes ultimate compromise for King Charles
Kylie Jenner turns 'homebody' for Timothee Chalamet: Source
Kylie Jenner turns 'homebody' for Timothee Chalamet: Source
Jake Paul draws comparison of MrBeast and Cr7 being on YouTube
Jake Paul draws comparison of MrBeast and Cr7 being on YouTube
Lana Del Rey receives ‘apology' as her show suffers multiple turmoils
Lana Del Rey receives ‘apology' as her show suffers multiple turmoils
James Gunn teases 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actors joining DCU
James Gunn teases 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actors joining DCU
Lainey Wilson still finds 'Rolling Stones' collaboration a shocker
Lainey Wilson still finds 'Rolling Stones' collaboration a shocker