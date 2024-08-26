 
King Charles has ‘personal reasons' to want Prince Harry return

King Charles wants Prince Harry to come back to the Royal fold

August 26, 2024

King Charles has his doors open for Prince Harry, it is revealed.

His Majesty, who is currently battling cancer, is eager to bring back Harry into the royal fold for emotional reasons.

A royal source told the Daily Mail: "Charles misses his son. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons – regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life.

"Harry will always be Charles’s much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return. He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family. He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign."

This comes as King Charles carries on his work duties amid cancer treatment.

An insider told the Mirror: "Faith has always been a part of Charles’s life and something he’s explored, but since becoming King it is playing a more central role."

