Kate Middleton radiates joy as she joins William, George in rare public appearance

Kate Middleton smiles as she joins William and George in rare public appearance

Kate Middleton beamed with happiness as she made her first public appearance in over a month, attending the Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate with Prince William and Prince George.



The Princess of Wales was photographed radiating happiness as she sat beside her husband, Prince William, who was also grinning from ear to ear.

Kate exuded elegance in a stylish light brown outfit paired with pheasant feather hat, while William opted for a navy suit.

According to GB News, the Royal couple appeared relaxed and happy together, marking a heartwarming return to public life for Kate after her health battles.

Since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March, Kate has stepped out for two public appearances, the Trooping the Colour in June and the Wimbledon men's final.

Kate and William were last seen together after they released a video to celebrate Team GB ahead of the 2024 Olympics closing ceremony.

In the video, Princess Kate said: "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB."

"Well done with all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all,” added William.