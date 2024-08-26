Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban in dilemma over choosing Sydney or LA as home

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are debating where to call home.

The pair, who has lived in Nashville since 2007, is now caught between Sydney and LA for their next family home.

Keith, 56, who has battled addiction previously, feels staying busy is one effective measure to control it—making LA an ideal destination to work more, an insider spilled to New Idea.

'One of Keith's keys to staying clean and sober is keeping busy,' the source said, claiming that Keith is 'making noise in his circle that he wants to work more in Los Angeles if he can.'

The realisation hit as Keith felt he's aging out of Nashville's country music scene, the source added.

The couple already owns a $7 million mansion with five-beds, five-baths in LA's exclusive Hidden Valley.

However, the publication reported that Keith's LA dreams are at odds with Nicole's, 57, who has her 'heart set' on returning to Australia with Keith and children Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 13.

'It's common knowledge she's had her heart set on moving back home for a long time,' the insider claimed.

Nicole's desire to move back Down Under could be to be closer to her mother Janelle, who has been suffering from health issues since being hospitalised with heart problems in 2016.

'I would love to be able to have a cup of tea with Mum and sit on the balcony and talk about life and have her tell me what I should be doing,' she disclosed to Sydney Morning Herald in 2020.

Nicole and Keith also own six apartments in the Latitude building in Sydney's Milson's Point, racking up over $27.5 million of purchases under one roof.