Lizzo makes major career announcement

Lizzo is currently on a holiday in Indonesian island of Bali

August 26, 2024

Lizzo has updated her fans something major career announcement while holidaying in Bali.

The Pink hitmaker announced that she is “taking a gap year” in an Instagram post.

She posted a video of herself donning a black swimsuit and enjoying rain in a balcony, surrounded by the forest.

Lizzo captioned the post, "I'm taking a gap year & protecting my peace."

The singer has been posting pictures and videos from her holiday since a few days now. Earlier in one post she teased her fans, "Unfortunately I'll be posting way too many bikini pics."

In May 2024, Lizzo, after a public battle with depression, updated her fans on her mental health and revealed on Instagram, "I'm the happiest I've been in 10 months.“

“The strange thing about depression is you don't know you're in it until you're out of it,” the Boys singer posted.

She went on to say, “I'm definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that's a win."

