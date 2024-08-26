Prince Edward, Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor makes big decision for King Charles

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s daughter Lady Louise Windsor has made a crucial decision after her parents stepped in to support the monarchy amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.



King Charles 20-year-old niece has decided to follow in grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps and serve in the military.

According to a report by The Sun, Lady Louise wants to become the first female Royal since the late Queen to serve in the military.

She is an avid member of St Andrews' University Officers’ Training Corps.

Late Queen Elizabeth II was a Junior Commander with the Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II. She remains the only female member of the Firm to serve in the military.

A friend of Lady Louise told the outlet, “She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country.

“She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it.”