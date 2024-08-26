 
Liam Gallagher dedicates song to Noel ahead of possible 'Oasis' reunion

Liam Gallagher and Noel have reportedly set aside their differences for possible 'Oasis' reunion tour

August 26, 2024

Liam Gallagher dedicated a song to his brother, Noel Gallagher after years of feud.

During his headline set at the Reading Festival, Liam surprised his fans by playing the Oasis hit track Half The World Away.

Liam said, "I wanna dedicate this song to Noel f****** Gallagher."

This sweet gesture comes after the reports that the brothers, who famously fell out in 2009, have been in contact and may be planning to reunite for a tour.

Liam also performed several Oasis tracks from their debut album Definitely Maybe to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Adding fuel to the speculation, a cryptic sign was projected on a screen during his set, teasing an announcement on August 27 at 8:00 a.m.

Sources revealed that Noel and Liam have decided to set aside their differences for a potential reunion.

"Noel and Liam are never going to be the best of friends but they want to bring Oasis back for the fans. They aren’t getting any younger and the demand is huge. They decided it was now or never. Noel dug his heels in for a long time but has finally caved and agreed to return," they told The Sun.

They added, "He spoke to Liam on the phone and they are on the same page. They know this reunion will go down in music history."

