Ariana Madix celebrates major career development on 'Chicago' Broadway show

Ariana Madix celebrated portraying Roxie Hart in 100 shows of Chicago The Musical on Broadway.

The 39-year-old took to her social media after reaching a milestone on Friday in New York City.

In regards to this, she posted a black and white picture of her character’s sparkling heels while writing in caption, “Tonight I hit 100 shows at @chicagomusical and I'm counting my blessings because I can't believe I get to do this 8 times a week.”



Madix continued by expressing gratitude and stated, "Thank you everyone I'm lucky enough to share the ambassador theater with and thank you to every one of you who has come to see the show love you, rox. it sure is heaven, nowadays.”

Furthermore, the Vanderpump Rules star also looked back at her Chicago moments as she added in the post, “100 ladder climbs, 100 joe friscos, 100 baby woo's, 100 court rooms, 100 stage doors, 100 son of a b****'s, 100 times on and backstage with the best ppl.”

It is worth mentioning that Ariana's boyfriend Daniel Wai also showed support for her in the comment section as he exclaimed, “To another hundred more!!!”

Additionally, Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber also congratulated Ariana.