 
Geo News

Ariana Madix celebrates major career development on 'Chicago' Broadway show

Ariana Madix takes it to her IG in celebration of her 100th show on 'Chicago The Musical' on Broadway

By
Web Desk
|

August 26, 2024

Ariana Madix celebrates major career development on Chicago Broadway show
Ariana Madix celebrates major career development on 'Chicago' Broadway show

Ariana Madix celebrated portraying Roxie Hart in 100 shows of Chicago The Musical on Broadway.

The 39-year-old took to her social media after reaching a milestone on Friday in New York City.

In regards to this, she posted a black and white picture of her character’s sparkling heels while writing in caption, “Tonight I hit 100 shows at @chicagomusical and I'm counting my blessings because I can't believe I get to do this 8 times a week.”

Madix continued by expressing gratitude and stated, "Thank you everyone I'm lucky enough to share the ambassador theater with and thank you to every one of you who has come to see the show love you, rox. it sure is heaven, nowadays.”

Furthermore, the Vanderpump Rules star also looked back at her Chicago moments as she added in the post, “100 ladder climbs, 100 joe friscos, 100 baby woo's, 100 court rooms, 100 stage doors, 100 son of a b****'s, 100 times on and backstage with the best ppl.”

It is worth mentioning that Ariana's boyfriend Daniel Wai also showed support for her in the comment section as he exclaimed, “To another hundred more!!!”

Additionally, Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber also congratulated Ariana.

King Charles celebrates as Kate Middleton attends event with William
King Charles celebrates as Kate Middleton attends event with William
Kate Middleton shares new health update with church outing video
Kate Middleton shares new health update with church outing
Katie Price sends fans wild with singing attempt in Manchester club
Katie Price sends fans wild with singing attempt in Manchester club
Liam Gallagher dedicates song to Noel ahead of possible 'Oasis' reunion video
Liam Gallagher dedicates song to Noel ahead of possible 'Oasis' reunion
Prince William makes huge sacrifice to support ailing wife Kate Middleton
Prince William makes huge sacrifice to support ailing wife Kate Middleton
Lizzo makes major career announcement
Lizzo makes major career announcement
Prince Edward, Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor makes big decision for King Charles
Prince Edward, Sophie's daughter Lady Louise Windsor makes big decision for King Charles
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban in dilemma over choosing Sydney or LA as home
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban in dilemma over choosing Sydney or LA as home