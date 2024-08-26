Kim Kardashian becomes soccer mom as kids plan to set her up on date

Kim Kardashian stepped out with her eldest son, Saint, to meet soccer players in Madrid after revealing that her kids have been trying to set her up with another athlete.

The SKIMS co-founder shared several pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories of the 8-year-old posing with Real Madrid athletes.

In regards to this, Kardashian, Saint and one of his friends also took a selfie with Bellingham and some of his teammates, including David Alaba and Vinicius Junior.

Earlier this month, the Kardashians star, who also shares kids North, Chicago, and Psalm, with the Donda rapper, revealed that her children have been trying to set her up on dates with athletes and other famous people.

Furthermore, she jokingly shared during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “My kids try to set me up.”

In this regard, SKIMS founder added, “Saint wants me to be with, like, any basketball player or soccer player. And I’m like, ‘If you only knew.’ Some of my kids want me to be with streamers. They have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up.”

While the kids have been persistent, Kim stated that a new boyfriend is “not what I want right now.”

In that same interview, the reality star gushed about Saint’s love for soccer, even hinting at their trip to Madrid.