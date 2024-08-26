Jocelyn Wildenstein posts throwback picture prior infamous transformation

The Catwoman actress Jocelyn Wildenstein recently shared a rare glimpse of her natural beauty before her infamous transformation.



The 82-year-old Swiss actress took to Instagram to post a heartfelt birthday tribute to her daughter Diane.

In the photo, the actress while donning a kaftan, can be seen holding her toddler.

Her post comes after Jocelyn claimed that she was broke after being cut off from her $100million divorce settlement.

In her rare interview from last summer with The Sunday Times, the actress claimed that she was flat broke because her ex-husband's family cut her off from 1999 divorce.

The actress won a $2.5 billion in the settlement, with $100million allocated for each year thereafter in the split, after she claimed billionaire businessman husband Alec N. Wildenstein had been unfaithful.

She also claimed that her ex-husband, who died in 2008, tried to blame her surgeries for their "failed marriage".

Jocelyn first met Alec in 1977 and got married later. They had two children, Diane and Alec Jr., and stayed married for 20 years.