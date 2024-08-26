 
Geo News

Dua Lipa gives sneak-peak into her luxury Ibiza birthday getaway

Dua Lipa showcases her luxury holiday in Ibiza as she celebrates her birthday with her friends and family

By
Web Desk
|

August 26, 2024

Dua Lipa gives sneak-peak into her luxury Ibiza birthday getaway
Dua Lipa gives sneak-peak into her luxury Ibiza birthday getaway

Dua Lipa celebrated her birthday Ibiza surrounded by loved ones. 

The 29-year-old singer jetted off to the Spanish island as she showcased the highlights of her trip on her Instagram with several sizzling selfies in skimpy swimwear.

In the carousel post, Dua showed off her abs in a colorful bikini top and tiny lace miniskirt, before slipping into a trendy red and white gingham two-piece.

Dua Lipa gives sneak-peak into her luxury Ibiza birthday getaway

The Levitating hitmaker also lounged on a staircase in a red crop top and matching micro-shorts.

It is worth mentioning that in other pictures, she posed with two male pals while she seemed to be having the time of her life with her friends and enjoyed drinks and played cards.

Dua Lipa gives sneak-peak into her luxury Ibiza birthday getaway

In regards to the caption, the songstress wrote, “never not having fun.”

As per Daily Mail, Dua was joined on the trip by her younger sister Rina and little brother Gjin as well as a group of her friends.

Dua Lipa gives sneak-peak into her luxury Ibiza birthday getaway

Additionally, the publication reported that her boyfriend Callum Turner also jetted out to celebrate with her and was seen cheering Dua on as she displayed her energetic dance moves last week.

Quentin Tarantino hurls shocking remarks at Alec Baldwin after 'Rust' verdict
Quentin Tarantino hurls shocking remarks at Alec Baldwin after 'Rust' verdict
'Home and Away' star Lynne McGranger reveals shocking health update
'Home and Away' star Lynne McGranger reveals shocking health update
Prince Andrew reduced to tears by King Charles in latest blow video
Prince Andrew reduced to tears by King Charles in latest blow
King Charles invites special guests at Balmoral
King Charles invites special guests at Balmoral
'The Bachelor' alum Tia Booth reveals how husband spoiled pregnancy surprise
'The Bachelor' alum Tia Booth reveals how husband spoiled pregnancy surprise
Dua Lipa embarks on new journey with exciting business venture
Dua Lipa embarks on new journey with exciting business venture
Prince Harry finds common ground with William after never-ending rivalry
Prince Harry finds common ground with William after never-ending rivalry
Oasis, late 'Friends' star share stage in old clip as reunion plans heat up video
Oasis, late 'Friends' star share stage in old clip as reunion plans heat up