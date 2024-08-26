Dua Lipa gives sneak-peak into her luxury Ibiza birthday getaway

Dua Lipa celebrated her birthday Ibiza surrounded by loved ones.

The 29-year-old singer jetted off to the Spanish island as she showcased the highlights of her trip on her Instagram with several sizzling selfies in skimpy swimwear.

In the carousel post, Dua showed off her abs in a colorful bikini top and tiny lace miniskirt, before slipping into a trendy red and white gingham two-piece.

The Levitating hitmaker also lounged on a staircase in a red crop top and matching micro-shorts.

It is worth mentioning that in other pictures, she posed with two male pals while she seemed to be having the time of her life with her friends and enjoyed drinks and played cards.

In regards to the caption, the songstress wrote, “never not having fun.”

As per Daily Mail, Dua was joined on the trip by her younger sister Rina and little brother Gjin as well as a group of her friends.

Additionally, the publication reported that her boyfriend Callum Turner also jetted out to celebrate with her and was seen cheering Dua on as she displayed her energetic dance moves last week.