Oasis, late 'Friends' star share stage in old clip as reunion plans heat up

Late Friends star Matthew Perry joined Oasis on stage in 1997.



A newly resurfaced clip has shown Matthew with Oasis during an October 1997 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Matthew, who passed away in October 2023, was hosting the show at that time, when he introduced Oasis.

"And once again, Oasis," Matthew says in the video clip welcoming the iconic band.

This resurfaced video comes amid the ongoing reports of a potential reunion of Oasis.

Reports suggest that the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam are preparing to reunite after years of the feud between them.

According to Mirror report, Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs, a former Oasis guitarist, and Debbie Gwyther, Liam Gallagher’s fiancée, have played significant roles in encouraging the reunion.

"Liam and Noel are talking again and the reunion is definitely happening. It has been a long time coming but things are back on track. For years, Debbie has been trying to get Liam and Noel to patch things up. Bonehead is one of the few people they are both pals with and he has recently been trying too and it’s finally paid off," an insider said.

They added, "A lot of senior people around the Gallaghers haven’t been told yet and those who are involved have all had to sign NDAs. But the reunion will happen and an announcement is imminent. Oasis gigs will be the biggest event in Britain in 2025."