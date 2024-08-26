'The Bachelor' alum Tia Booth reveals how husband spoiled pregnancy surprise

Former Bachelor star Tia Booth got candid on Sunday about a perfect plan to surprise her husband with pregnancy news but it didn't go as planned.

The reality star, 33, was engaging with her fans via a Q&A session on Instagram Stories when someone asked how she shared the news with husband Taylor Mock.

To this, Booth revealed how she did have a plan in order, as per Daily Mail.

"I was trying to keep it a secret so I could surprise him and he found the test wrapper in the trash when he went to cut his toenails hahaha," she wrote.



In a hilarious video of the moment, the reality TV star filmed her open bathroom trash can with the wrapper of a pregnancy test sitting right at the top, which she then pulled out to show Mock that a thin 'positive' line had appeared.



"I think that's a false positive," Mock said in the clip as Booth laughed.

The couple tied the knot in November 2023 and are already parents to 20-month-old son Tatum. They recently announced her second pregnancy in an Instagram video on Thursday.

"BIG BROTHER TATUM," the couple captioned the video, set to the song Everything We Need by Wilfred.

At another point in her Instagram Q&A, Booth said that she and Mock are still considering whether or not to name their second baby with the letter 'T.'

"Taylor thinks that we absolutely cannot leave this kid out," she said of the naming process in a video. "He thinks that this kid is gonna feel left out. I feel like when they're older, they will appreciate that they're a little different."