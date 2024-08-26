'Home and Away' star Lynne McGranger reveals shocking health update

Lynne McGranger opened up about her health while lying in a hospital bed, post-surgery.

The Home and Away star revealed that she went through a medical procedure this past week to remove her “toxic overactive thyroid” which has left her “exhausted” for a long time.

The 71-year-old assured fans that she is “healing well” and is glad to be rid of her “dirty thyroid.”

In regards to this, the soap star stated, “Less than a week ago my toxic overactive thyroid and I parted ways.”

Furthermore, the actress penned, “It was a long time coming. We were incompatible and quite frankly I was exhausted.”

It is worth mentioning that she thanked her staff at Mater Hospital North Sydney for all of their hard work and care as she stated, “The nurses, doctors, specialists, anesthetists, the admin staff (the lady who greeted me on arrival, the lady who bid me farewell).”



As per Daily Mail, it's the second time this month Lynne has stunned her followers with a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed.

The actress caused concern a few weeks ago when she shared images of gory injuries, including stitches, on her face, however, it was revealed that the wounds were all special effects makeup as the Home and Away veteran was busy working on set, shooting as her character, Irene.