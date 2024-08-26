 
Geo News

'Home and Away' star Lynne McGranger reveals shocking health update

'Home and Away' star Lynne McGranger makes shocking revelation regarding her health post surgery

By
Web Desk
|

August 26, 2024

Home and Away star Lynne McGranger reveals shocking health update
'Home and Away' star Lynne McGranger reveals shocking health update

Lynne McGranger opened up about her health while lying in a hospital bed, post-surgery.

The Home and Away star revealed that she went through a medical procedure this past week to remove her “toxic overactive thyroid” which has left her “exhausted” for a long time.

The 71-year-old assured fans that she is “healing well” and is glad to be rid of her “dirty thyroid.”

In regards to this, the soap star stated, “Less than a week ago my toxic overactive thyroid and I parted ways.”

Furthermore, the actress penned, “It was a long time coming. We were incompatible and quite frankly I was exhausted.”

It is worth mentioning that she thanked her staff at Mater Hospital North Sydney for all of their hard work and care as she stated, “The nurses, doctors, specialists, anesthetists, the admin staff (the lady who greeted me on arrival, the lady who bid me farewell).”

As per Daily Mail, it's the second time this month Lynne has stunned her followers with a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed.

The actress caused concern a few weeks ago when she shared images of gory injuries, including stitches, on her face, however, it was revealed that the wounds were all special effects makeup as the Home and Away veteran was busy working on set, shooting as her character, Irene. 

Quentin Tarantino hurls shocking remarks at Alec Baldwin after 'Rust' verdict
Quentin Tarantino hurls shocking remarks at Alec Baldwin after 'Rust' verdict
Prince Andrew reduced to tears by King Charles in latest blow video
Prince Andrew reduced to tears by King Charles in latest blow
King Charles invites special guests at Balmoral
King Charles invites special guests at Balmoral
'The Bachelor' alum Tia Booth reveals how husband spoiled pregnancy surprise
'The Bachelor' alum Tia Booth reveals how husband spoiled pregnancy surprise
Dua Lipa embarks on new journey with exciting business venture
Dua Lipa embarks on new journey with exciting business venture
Prince Harry finds common ground with William after never-ending rivalry
Prince Harry finds common ground with William after never-ending rivalry
Oasis, late 'Friends' star share stage in old clip as reunion plans heat up video
Oasis, late 'Friends' star share stage in old clip as reunion plans heat up
Dua Lipa gives sneak-peak into her luxury Ibiza birthday getaway
Dua Lipa gives sneak-peak into her luxury Ibiza birthday getaway