King Charles puts Queen Camilla marriage at risk with new decision

King Charles has put his marriage to Queen Camilla at risk as he makes decisions without keeping her in confidence, a new report has revealed.

According to a close friend of the Queen Consort, Charles refusal to slow down despite his battle with cancer has sparked tensions between them,

As per GB News, Camilla fears for Charles’ health and wants him to take a break and focus on his cancer recovery but he does not listen to her.

The friend revealed that Charles left Camilla frustrated after he attended an intense royal engagement just days into their Balmoral Castle vacation.

While Camilla tries hard to encourage Charles to slow down, "he's determined to keep working,” the friend told the publication.

"Camilla would have been deeply unhappy that having only begun his holiday on Monday, he broke it off on Tuesday to do an incredibly intense engagement," the friend revealed.

They added, "Of course, she understands it was very important and there is no way she would try to tell Charles what to do, but it seems to be extraordinary timing.”

"She wants him to slow down, she is afraid he is working too hard, and that’s before you even get to the Australia tour.

"Of course, he wants to keep cracking on, but she is afraid that doing too much could set him back."