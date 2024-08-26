Jessica Alba gives THIS advice to Vanessa Kirby ahead of Marvel role

Jessica Alba, famed for her role as Sue Storm in the 2005 movie Fantastic Four, shared a heartfelt advice for Vanessa Kirby.

Vanessa is set to take on the same role as Jessica in the upcoming Marvel film The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

In an interview with Collider, Jessica shared her thoughts on what it means to play such a beloved character.

She said, "The fans are so amazing. It was probably one of the best times of my life, going around the world and meeting all of the people that just love 'The Fantastic Four' and love these comic books and can relate to these stories."

"That, to me, and to be able to meet so many different people that you can touch and bring joy to them, I would say that’s first and foremost for anyone who gets the honour of playing one of these awesome characters," Jessica added.

The actress encouraged Vanessa to fully embrace the experience, saying, "I’d tell her to just have fun and soak in the moments."