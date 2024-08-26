Sarah Ferguson gets emotional in latest post

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson got emotional as she marked International Dog Day with late Queen Elizabeth’s corgis.



Taking to Instagram, Sarah shared sweet photo with Sandy and Muick to wish her fans and friends on International Dog Day.

She said, “Wishing you and all your furry friends a Happy #InternationalDogDay. For all the unconditional love, loyalty, and joy they bring into our lives, Sandy and Muick will be getting an extra treat on their special day!”

Commenting on the post, one fan said, “Thank you for sharing! We love to see the pups with you! Her Majesty inspired us to become corgi owners, and I don’t think I will ever love another breed as much!”

For the unversed, after Queen Elizabeth’s death in September 2022, Sarah Ferguson inherited the monarch’s corgis, Muick and Sandy.



The dogs had been a gift to the Queen from Prince Andrew, Sarah and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.