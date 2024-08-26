Sophia Grace announces she is expecting second child

Sophia Grace reveals she's expecting her second child

Child star Sophia Grace has announced that she is going to welcome a new member in family.

Taking to her YouTube channel, the 21-year-old British influencer, revealed that she is expecting her second child.

Grace, who went viral with her cousin Rosie McClelland on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011, said in the video, “So as you can see by the title of this video, I am expecting baby number two.”

The title of the video read I'M PREGNANT BABY NUMBER 2.

“I am so excited to be doing this video, I’ve been hiding this for a super long time,” she continued, adding, “I have actually seen some of you guys guessed it in the comments and I really wanted to be like, ‘Yes, I am.’ ”

Grace, who is already a mother to 18-month-old son River, shared that she was “excited to share her pregnancy journey with her subscribers again” after doing “lots of fun videos” during her first pregnancy.

She is welcoming her baby with her alleged boyfriend, who is also her first baby’s father Jordan Reilly.

