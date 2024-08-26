Lana Del Rey fans call for compensation after set is cut short

Lana Del Rey's headlining performance at Reading Festival has left fans disappointed.

Del Rey's set was unexpectedly cut short due to some technical issues.

The singer, 39, arrived on stage about 15 minutes late, causing her to rush through 13 songs before she was told she could perform a few more.

However, just as she was about to start her final song, the sound was cut off, leaving Del Rey and her fans watching the planned firework display in silence.

Later, the festival issues an apology, expressing regret for their mistake, they stated, "Due to an error by the Reading production team, we accidentally cut Lana Del Rey's incredible set short by 5 minutes. We apologize unreservedly to Lana and her fans."

While some fans appreciated Del Rey's effort to share the firework moment with them, many expressed their frustration.

Taking to X (Former Twitter) one user called out for a partial refund of their £291 festival tickets.

One user wrote, "Fans should get a discount," while another added, "well, that's one way to end a concert, sitting and watching fireworks with fans!"

One user also pointed out that this wasn’t the first time Del Rey had a set cut short due to lateness, referencing similar incidents at Glastonbury and Coachella.

"The same thing happened at glastonbury last year im crying," the user stated.