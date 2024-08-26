Christina Perri unveils cover of her new children's book based on her hit song

Christina Perri decided to make her biggest hit to something the young kids would enjoy.

The A Thousand Years singer introduced her children's book of the same name, with illustrations by Joy Hwang Ruiz.

As exclusively reported by People, Perri recalled, "What's kind of amazing about the whole situation is when I wrote this song, I was only 24. As I grew up, it was like all the listeners and the fans of this song grew up, and then they all started getting married."

In regards to the book being specifically for kids, she continued by admitting, "Now everybody started having babies and everyone is playing this song for their babies. And then I myself started having babies, so it's all been like organic timeline like in my actual life.”



Furthermore, the publication reported that Christina made lullaby album because that's what she sings to her girls, and therefore, she decided to make a lullaby version of A Thousand Years.

Additionally, Jar Of Hearts hitmaker also expressed gratefulness towards her fans as her song has been a "thread in the story of so many people's lives."



It is pertinent to mention that Christina Perri is a mother to two daughters named: Pixie Rose and Carmella.

To those unversed, Perri hopes that her fans will appreciation the song's new life in the book, especially the Twilight fans who helped make the song so central to the singer's career, as per the outlet.

Moreover, A Thousand Years will go on sale on April 1, 2025 and is available for preorder now, wherever books are sold.