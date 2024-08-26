Queen Camilla shatters Prince Andrew's dream

Queen Camilla, who wants her cancer-stricken husband to slow down amid his ongoing treatment, has seemingly ruined Prince Andrew's plan to make peace with his eldest brother amid ongoing feud over royal lodge.



The 77-year-old Queen is said to be very concerned about her husband's health and taking all necessary steps to protect him from emotional stress.

Queen Camilla has blocked the Duke of York's attempt to meet the monarch for crucial talks amid siege of royal lodge even though the two brothers are currently on holiday together at Balmoral Castle.

Giving latest update on the King's health, the source, close to the King and Queen, went on saying: "King's treatment has been tiring and it makes him often fall asleep. It will be a huge risk if he takes any emotional stress."

The insider went on: "It does not seem to be a good time for the King to hold talks with Andrew and Harry as his health could deteriorates."

"Camilla has taken all the blame to stop the Duke from disturbing the monarch, protecting the 76-year-old while enjoying summer break with him, Princess Kate, Prince William and other royals at Balmoral to ensure he does not get too tired," they claimed.



King Charles, who's following in the tradition of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, take up residence at Balmoral until October each year to spend time with the family to stay free from tensions.