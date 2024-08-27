 
How Meghan Markle used ‘reporters' to ‘avoid mistakes' in Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to elevate their positions with Colombia tour

Web Desk
August 27, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly had an ulterior motive to defend themselves for Colombia trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carefully planned their tour to South America in a bid to achieve personal KPIs.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun: "[The trip] was very carefully thought out from beginning to end. For instance, there were was chosen reporter photographers chosen.

She added: "It was all very, very tight - and so there was no chance of anything going wrong.

"Most of the things they went to, and the few people that they met, had really no idea why they were there.

"What I went away with was the feeling of why were they there? What were they doing? And the only answer one can come up with is that they were promoting their own brand,” noted Ingrid.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

