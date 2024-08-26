 
Geo News

Cheryl gives rare insights into 'perfect' vacation with son, Bear

Cheryl and her son, Bear, spent some time at the 'English countryside' for a getaway

By
Web Desk
|

August 26, 2024

Cheryl gives rare insights into perfect vacation with son, Bear
Cheryl gives rare insights into 'perfect' vacation with son, Bear

Cheryl just revealed the dreamy holiday she had with her son, Bear.

The beautiful destination where the Girls Aloud star had her “perfect” holiday, she took to her official Instagram account to upload a snap of the mother-son duo.

In the picture, Bear, whom Cheryl shares with former One Direction member, Liam Payne, can be seen with his mother, at the British countryside on a wholesome break in the UK.

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram 

Even though, the Fight for This Love singer has kept her seven-year-old son away from the spotlight, he made a rare feature on the latest update as the two gazed at the Northern Lights appearing in the British skies where the little one can be seen pointing at the sky as Cheryl embraces him.

She also revealed that they had been spending time at exclusive holiday home, The Country House, in Cumbria.

"There’s really no place like the English countryside when the sun is shining," she penned, adding, "And as if it couldn’t get any better .. the northern lights even shone for us too. thank you Ben and Paul @thecountryhousediaries , it really couldn’t have been more perfect."

'Obsessed' Victoria Beckham fesses up about 'stalking' THIS beauty expert
'Obsessed' Victoria Beckham fesses up about 'stalking' THIS beauty expert
Joe Alwyn gushes over working with 'trustworthy' Emma Stone
Joe Alwyn gushes over working with 'trustworthy' Emma Stone
Oasis reunion an inspiration from music rivals Blur?
Oasis reunion an inspiration from music rivals Blur?
Queen Camilla shatters Prince Andrew's dream
Queen Camilla shatters Prince Andrew's dream
Christina Perri unveils cover of her new children's book based on her hit song
Christina Perri unveils cover of her new children's book based on her hit song
Olivia Attwood receives tip to trick 'Bad Boyfriends' by THIS friend in reality show
Olivia Attwood receives tip to trick 'Bad Boyfriends' by THIS friend in reality show
Rita Ora updates fans on health after medical scare left her hospitalized
Rita Ora updates fans on health after medical scare left her hospitalized
Meghan Markle seen as 'real obstacle' in Prince Harry, King Charles reunion video
Meghan Markle seen as 'real obstacle' in Prince Harry, King Charles reunion