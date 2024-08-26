Cheryl gives rare insights into 'perfect' vacation with son, Bear

Cheryl just revealed the dreamy holiday she had with her son, Bear.

The beautiful destination where the Girls Aloud star had her “perfect” holiday, she took to her official Instagram account to upload a snap of the mother-son duo.

In the picture, Bear, whom Cheryl shares with former One Direction member, Liam Payne, can be seen with his mother, at the British countryside on a wholesome break in the UK.

Source: Instagram

Even though, the Fight for This Love singer has kept her seven-year-old son away from the spotlight, he made a rare feature on the latest update as the two gazed at the Northern Lights appearing in the British skies where the little one can be seen pointing at the sky as Cheryl embraces him.

She also revealed that they had been spending time at exclusive holiday home, The Country House, in Cumbria.

"There’s really no place like the English countryside when the sun is shining," she penned, adding, "And as if it couldn’t get any better .. the northern lights even shone for us too. thank you Ben and Paul @thecountryhousediaries , it really couldn’t have been more perfect."