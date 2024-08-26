Ben Affleck 'seems very happy' after Jennifer Lopez divorce

In the wake of Jennifer Lopez's divorce filing, Ben Affleck is reported to be very happy as he directs his attention to his children and career.



The Oscar winner is "doing well and is very focused," says the source, adding, "He thrives when he has work projects. He's been great when it comes to the kids too. He's doing exactly what he wants," noting, "He seems very happy."

However, the insider also said the Batman star was devastated when he decided to leave his shared home with J.Lo.

"You could tell that he was upset about it though," the tipster tattled to People. "He knew he was letting [Lopez] down. He felt very bad about it."

Explaining the actor's issues with his estranged wife, the bird chirped, "He and [Lopez] just have very different lifestyles. He realized he would never be happy with her lifestyle. And he didn't expect it to change.”

Further describing the difference of personality of the pair, they spilled, that Ben can be “very moody and dark at times," on the other hand, Jennifer "appreciates life in another way. She’s very grateful for everything."