Prince Harry's royal return may drive a wedge between King Charles, William

King Charles speeds up efforts to make peace between Prince Harry and Prince William

August 26, 2024

King Charles III's efforts to make amends with his youngest son seems to end in smoke as Prince William and Harry's "rift will be difficult to mend".

The cancer-stricken King is said to be desperate to make peace with the Sussexes, finding ways to bring the Duke back to the royal fold.

However, royal commentators and experts believe the monarch's move could open new war with his eldest son as William is not in position to give another chance to his younger brother.

It has been reported that the the 75-year-old has taken "spiritual nourishment" from his discussions with religious leaders and is now more open to the idea of a reunion with Harry and grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Commenting on the reports of of Harry's reunion with the King, NIgel Nelson said: "Bear in mind that King Charles is very devout. He has been all his life like his mother. If it's the church's spiritual nourishment I think the advice basically from the Church of England, for instance, is big on forgiveness.

"Forgive Harry, just, bring him back the fold. It doesn't quite explain in this story where this spiritual advice is coming from."

 Nelson, speaking to GB News, claimed: The feud "sounds like one that's going to be very difficult to mend. If it is mendable who would be in a better position to mend it than their father?

"So if this was to actually happen, I mean, surely we'd all think it would be really great if Harry could come back and actually be part of that family again. Harry also has to get his act together, so it works both ways."

Some other royal commentators and historians also believe Harry's return to the royal family could drive a wedge between William and King Charles. It could also affect the monarch's relationship with Queen Camilla and Princess Kate. 

