Ice Spice subtly reminds everyone of her Ozempic-free fitness

Ice Spice just flexed her toned figure, slamming Ozempic once again!

As the rapper uploaded a group of photos on her official Instagram, she showed off her rather fit body in an ice-blue coloured lingerie.

The Karma collaborator, also slammed any rumors going on about how she hasn’t opted to jump on the Ozempic bandwagon.

While everyone, from common man to celebrities, talk about the FDA-approved weight-loss prescription and diabetes medication and speak in favor of it, Ice Spice has her own school of thought.

Previously in an X Spaces chat, the Y2K! album-maker wrote, "I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish. Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*** is that? Genuinely, what is that?"



The Gimme A Light artist has given credit to her snatched body-figure pictures on her social media account, to hitting the gym, eating clean and nonstop touring.

Retorting back to her haters with finality and denying all allegations of a “magic injection” Ice Spice noted, "What the hell? Maybe if I was sitting at home all f****** day, it’d be easier to stay big."