 
Geo News

Ice Spice subtly reminds everyone of her Ozempic-free fitness

Ice Spice has previously remained very vocal about not using Ozempic

By
Web Desk
|

August 26, 2024

Ice Spice subtly reminds everyone of her Ozempic-free fitness

Ice Spice just flexed her toned figure, slamming Ozempic once again!

As the rapper uploaded a group of photos on her official Instagram, she showed off her rather fit body in an ice-blue coloured lingerie.

The Karma collaborator, also slammed any rumors going on about how she hasn’t opted to jump on the Ozempic bandwagon.

While everyone, from common man to celebrities, talk about the FDA-approved weight-loss prescription and diabetes medication and speak in favor of it, Ice Spice has her own school of thought.

Previously in an X Spaces chat, the Y2K! album-maker wrote, "I wish y'all never learned the word Ozempic. That's one thing I wish. Oh my God, like, what even is Ozempic? What the f*** is that? Genuinely, what is that?"

The Gimme A Light artist has given credit to her snatched body-figure pictures on her social media account, to hitting the gym, eating clean and nonstop touring.

Retorting back to her haters with finality and denying all allegations of a “magic injection” Ice Spice noted, "What the hell? Maybe if I was sitting at home all f****** day, it’d be easier to stay big."

Ben Affleck 'seems very happy' after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Ben Affleck 'seems very happy' after Jennifer Lopez divorce
Prince Harry's royal return may drive a wedge between King Charles, William
Prince Harry's royal return may drive a wedge between King Charles, William
Simone Biles speaks up for Jordan Chiles amid Olympics medal feud
Simone Biles speaks up for Jordan Chiles amid Olympics medal feud
Cheryl gives rare insights into 'perfect' vacation with son, Bear
Cheryl gives rare insights into 'perfect' vacation with son, Bear
'Obsessed' Victoria Beckham fesses up about 'stalking' THIS beauty expert
'Obsessed' Victoria Beckham fesses up about 'stalking' THIS beauty expert
Joe Alwyn gushes over working with 'trustworthy' Emma Stone
Joe Alwyn gushes over working with 'trustworthy' Emma Stone
Oasis reunion an inspiration from music rivals Blur?
Oasis reunion an inspiration from music rivals Blur?
Queen Camilla shatters Prince Andrew's dream
Queen Camilla shatters Prince Andrew's dream