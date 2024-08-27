Olivia Munn marks her husband John Mulaney’s special day

Olivia Munn celebrated her husband’s birthday but not with a homemade cake this year.



The 44-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Monday, August 26 to mark her husband John Mulaney’s 42nd birthday.

Munn shared two photos on her Instagram Stories of the comedian’s birthday cake one from this year and another from last year, revealing her epic failure of baking a cake.

The first slide featured two cakes one with chocolate icing, “Happy Birthday” written on it while the second was covered with white frosting and "John John!" written on it.

Both of them were bought from a store as she mentioned in the caption of the story.

She captioned the photo, “I didn't have the energy to make a (bad) birthday cake this year so I went to the grocery store."

In the following snap, Munn showed the cake from 2023 which she baked herself for Mulaney's last year’s birthday celebrations.

"Last year's," she wrote on the picture of the messy cake which she previously revealed that her 2 year son destroyed it.

“I tried to make a four-layered birthday cake and the bottom layer is coming out." Munn wrote on a clip shared at the time.

It is pertinent to mention that in June, Munn and Mulaney tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a friend’s house, as per People magazine reported.