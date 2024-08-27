Queen Elizabeth II couldn't make it to Prince Philip deathbed: Here's Why

Queen Elizabeth II had immense regret as she could not be on beloved husband, Prince Philip’s death bed.



Her Majesty, who lost the former Duke of Edinburgh during Covid, passed away peacefully in Windsor Castle.

The author, former MP Gyles Brandreth reveals: "The Queen was reported to have been at her husband's bedside when he died on the morning of April 9, 2021. In fact, I don't believe she was.”

The author and royal expert claimed. "The Duke of Edinburgh had been in a hospital bed, set up in his dressing room at Windsor Castle. That morning, he went to the bathroom, helped by a nurse.

"When he came back, he said he felt a little faint and wanted help getting back into bed. The nurse called the Duke's valet and the Queen's page, Paul Whybrew, for help — and he died before the Queen could be called. The Queen wasn't yet up. And she wasn't called until after a doctor had come and pronounced the Duke dead."

Speaking to The Times, the author explained, "The Duke showed me great friendliness over 40 years, but royalty offer you friendliness, not friendship, and you have to remember the difference".