King Charles ‘impressed' by ‘secret weapon' sister-in-law Sophie

King Charles is thinking about expanding royal benefits for Sophie Wessex

August 27, 2024

King Charles is hugely impressed by the Royal Family’s ultimate secret weapon, says expert.

His Majesty has considered offering more perks to sister-in-law Sophie Wessex for her countless contributions to the monarchy, especially after Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.

Richard Kay said on MailOnline: “Charles has entertained the thought of offering Royal Lodge to his youngest brother Prince Edward. "The two haven't always seen eye to eye but the King has been hugely impressed by the manner in which Edward and his wife Sophie have increased their workload since their elevation to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

"The couple have filled in the many gaps created by the absence of both Kate and himself while they underwent cancer treatment."

Meanwhile, expert Jennie Bond brands Sophie a natural with her duties.

She said: “Sophie is a natural, humble woman - clearly still very much in love with her husband - and a woman who has grown into her role without fuss or fanfare.

