Meryl Streep, Martin Short chemistry comes under scanner

The friendship between Meryl Streep and Martin Short is under the scanner after their striking closeness at a party fueled speculations despite them leaving the venue separately.



The duo's appearance at their Only Murders in the Building premiere in Hollywood sparked rumours they have started dating.

On-ground spies told the pair has put a display of their "close friendship" at the party as their off-screen chemistry led another insider to say, “It’s gotta be more than a ‘showmance.’ There is definitely something there.”

However, the on-screen couple was not hand-in-hand in the whole event but when, sources told Page Six, that they were together the 74-year-old "was attentive."

“They walked in holding hands, and were in great spirits, laughing. It was very sweet and cute,” the tipster tattled.

Meryl's rep meanwhile quashed the rumours stating, “They are just friends.”

Nonetheless, Martin was previously open about his feelings for his co-star as he told Extra, “I think it’s been a friendship that always grows if you work with someone and love that person."